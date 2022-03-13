"Little Brutus is always in the mood for a good snack!"
Offbeat
Tiny hands for cookie crimes
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Entertained0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
LOL0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Mom keeps baby laughing Mar 12
- Running down the stairs Mar 11
- Boxing puppy Mar 10
- Building solo cup tower Mar 9
- Dog sits on cat to get cozy Mar 8
- Leaving the beach Mar 7
- Baby wants sandwich Mar 6
- Acrobatic parrot performs Mar 5
- Playing in the snow Mar 4
- Daddy-daughter standoff Mar 3
- Duck curling Mar 2
- Titanic with a cat Mar 1
© 2022 Castanet.net