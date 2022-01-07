186840
Offbeat  

Cat says "uh oh" very clearly

Cat says "uh oh"

- | Story: 356312

Cat says "uh oh" when her bowl is empty.

How does this story make you feel? (4 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
25.0%
Happy
50.0%
Convinced
0.0%
LOL
25.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive