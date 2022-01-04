Curious Goldendoodle gets into the dryer with the laundry, and doesn't want to get out!
Offbeat
Goldendoodle loves dryer
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Baby wants a bite Jan 3
- Wrapping paper dilemma Jan 2
- Dog has unique bark Jan 1
- Frog buds line at meal time Dec 31
- Can I have your attention? Dec 30
- Helping with mom's list Dec 29
- You want chocolate milk? Dec 28
- Playful puppy Dec 27
- Swim lesson for toddler Dec 26
- Donkey gets Christmas gift Dec 25
- Dog eats pretend treats Dec 24
- What's blocking the door? Dec 23
© 2021 Castanet.net