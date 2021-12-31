Frog jumps the line during mealtime. You snooze, you lose!
Offbeat
Frog buds line at meal time
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Can I have your attention? Dec 30
- Helping with mom's list Dec 29
- You want chocolate milk? Dec 28
- Playful puppy Dec 27
- Swim lesson for toddler Dec 26
- Donkey gets Christmas gift Dec 25
- Dog eats pretend treats Dec 24
- What's blocking the door? Dec 23
- Panda pug takes a shortcut Dec 22
- Baby getting buff Dec 21
- Tiny pup curls up Dec 20
- Conversation with baby Dec 19
© 2021 Castanet.net