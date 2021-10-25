Dancing bug definitely has some moves.
Offbeat
Dancing bug
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Convinced0%
Excited0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Cactus and baby screaming Oct 24
- Dogs and their problems Oct 23
- Pretending to slip for $20 Oct 22
- "Mama" Oct 21
- Moving and grooving Oct 20
- Chat with articulate alpaca Oct 19
- Time for bed, human Oct 18
- Baby learns new trick Oct 17
- Baby's contagious laugh Oct 16
- Boxer leaps in slow motion Oct 15
- Coin game with a cat Oct 14
- Skateboarding kitty Oct 13
© 2021 Castanet.net