"You lied, mom. You said showers were fun."
Offbeat
Dog doesn't like the shower
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0.0%
Amused100.0%
Entertained0.0%
Surprised0.0%
LOL0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Olivia loves dad's beard Aug 12
- Living that good life Aug 11
- Baby loves to get scared Aug 10
- Baby doesn't share food Aug 9
- How to shake! Aug 8
- Cat paws at toilet paper Aug 7
- Baby makes family laugh Aug 6
- Stop Walter! Aug 5
- Donut race Aug 4
- Geese get a group photo Aug 3
- Boxer gives attitude Aug 2
- Bounding over barley Aug 1
© 2021 Castanet.net