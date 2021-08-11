Puppy rides in style while shopping.
Offbeat
Living that good life
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Baby loves to get scared Aug 10
- Baby doesn't share food Aug 9
- How to shake! Aug 8
- Cat paws at toilet paper Aug 7
- Baby makes family laugh Aug 6
- Stop Walter! Aug 5
- Donut race Aug 4
- Geese get a group photo Aug 3
- Boxer gives attitude Aug 2
- Bounding over barley Aug 1
- Deer steals hotdog Jul 31
- Misplaced her fork Jul 30
© 2021 Castanet.net