176231
168776
Offbeat  

Deer steals hotdog

- | Story: 341636

What kind of a deer steals hot dogs?

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive