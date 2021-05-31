173316
170873
Offbeat  

Work smarter not harder

- | Story: 335447

Dogs play fetch, but one works smarter than the other!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive