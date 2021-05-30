173858
170873
Offbeat  

No talking, only dancing

- | Story: 335309

Little girl doesn't care much about talking to mom, but absolutely lights up when she starts dancing.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive