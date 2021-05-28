At the 2013 Houston Open, a two-year old fan is spotted having a game of his own to the side of the fairway at the Golf Club of Houston. Instructor Travis Fulton breaks down his swing, step-by-step.
Offbeat
Toddler swing analysis
