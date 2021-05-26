173800
174123
Offbeat  

Brother tries to lick ice cream cone

Brother tries to lick cone

- | Story: 335004

Brother tries to lick his older brother's ice cream cone.

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
50.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
50.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive