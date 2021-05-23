173391
170608
Offbeat  

Don't touch my food

- | Story: 334721

Baby Evie does NOT like it when you touch her food.

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
50.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Hungry
0.0%
Hilarious
50.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive