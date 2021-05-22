174610
170608
Offbeat  

Guy beatboxes with bird

- | Story: 334638

This cute duo has got some talent!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive