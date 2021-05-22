This cute duo has got some talent!
Offbeat
Guy beatboxes with bird
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Kitten makes funny noises May 21
- A very sassy eye roll May 20
- First time hearing opera May 19
- Mountain bike or dog? May 18
- Dog tries to scare owner May 17
- Dog drinks water May 16
- No I didn't touch the food May 15
- Dad pranks kids and wife May 14
- Dog loves mango May 13
- Baby waiting for dad May 12
- Cat is unimpressed May 11
- Seagull steals a sandwich May 10
© 2021 Castanet.net