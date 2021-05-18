Dog thinks he is a mountain bike. Too funny!
Offbeat
Mountain bike or dog?
How does this story make you feel? (5 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused40.0%
Entertained20.0%
LOL20.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious20.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Dog tries to scare owner May 17
- Dog drinks water May 16
- No I didn't touch the food May 15
- Dad pranks kids and wife May 14
- Dog loves mango May 13
- Baby waiting for dad May 12
- Cat is unimpressed May 11
- Seagull steals a sandwich May 10
- The cat's meow May 9
- "Innocent" dog hides May 8
- Vacuum sealed shut May 7
- Kitten discovers his feet May 6
© 2021 Castanet.net