172624
173195
Offbeat  

Baby loves Bob Marley

- | Story: 332774

Bob Marley makes this baby stop crying. Adorable!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive