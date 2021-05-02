172623
170625
Offbeat  

Aerobics fail

- | Story: 332575

Woman doing aerobics class misjudges table distance...

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
Surprised
0%
LOL
0%
Unsure
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive