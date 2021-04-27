171790
169547
Offbeat  

Bird talks like human

- | Story: 332149

Adorable bird talks just like a human. Hilarious!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Convinced
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive