Offbeat  

Calf gives baby a smooch

- | Story: 331961

"I took my husband and 1 year old daughter to look at our calves. My husband sat our daughter down when 'Bertha' decided to come say hello and give our daughter a kiss. She wasn't very impressed and wanted to be picked up afterward."

