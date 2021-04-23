172623
168400
Offbeat  

Dog reacts to baby's kick

- | Story: 331848

Cute reaction from dog when he feels the baby kick him.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
100.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive