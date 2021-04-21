171790
168725
Offbeat  

Rubber chicken for donkey

- | Story: 331495

Woman buys a rubber chicken for her pet donkey, just to see how he would react. Very cute!

How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
33.3%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
33.3%
Hilarious
33.3%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive