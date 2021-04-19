171640
168725
Offbeat  

Dog patiently waits for dinner

Dog waits for dinner

- | Story: 331262

Mom called for dinner, so dog patiently waits at the table.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive