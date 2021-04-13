171640
171731
Offbeat  

Dog needs his spot back

- | Story: 330763

Dog isn't happy about dad sitting in his seat.

How does this story make you feel? (5 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
80.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
20.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive