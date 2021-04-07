171751
171201
Offbeat  

Baby and dog, best friends

- | Story: 330194

"One year old Ellie loves laughing and playing with her best friend, Jack. Jack never leaves her side and she loves him, she thinks she’s a dog too!"

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive