Cat gets caught cuddling with dog.
Offbeat
Caught red handed
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Awesome100.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Baby laughs at mom's joke Feb 4
- Puppy gets mad at hiccups Feb 3
- Big dog listens to bird Feb 2
- Pup isn't a fan of the snow Feb 1
- Mind blown by belly rub Jan 31
- Shopping cart hole-in-one Jan 30
- Baby dislikes "YMCA" Jan 29
- "Call your dog" challenge Jan 28
- Baby gives milk back Jan 27
- Playing the quiet game Jan 26
- Miles Davis door Jan 25
- Pup distracts dad at work Jan 24
© 2021 Castanet.net