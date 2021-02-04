Mom whispers in baby's ear and he acts like it's the funniest joke he has ever heard. Too cute!
Offbeat
Baby laughs at mom's joke
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Puppy gets mad at hiccups Feb 3
- Big dog listens to bird Feb 2
- Pup isn't a fan of the snow Feb 1
- Mind blown by belly rub Jan 31
- Shopping cart hole-in-one Jan 30
- Baby dislikes "YMCA" Jan 29
- "Call your dog" challenge Jan 28
- Baby gives milk back Jan 27
- Playing the quiet game Jan 26
- Miles Davis door Jan 25
- Pup distracts dad at work Jan 24
- Wearing a mask with a baby Jan 23
© 2021 Castanet.net