This bird is barking up a storm in the kitchen. Dog patiently listens.
Offbeat
Big dog listens to barking bird
Big dog listens to bird
How does this story make you feel? (6 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused16.7%
Happy16.7%
Entertained0.0%
Curious0.0%
Awesome66.7%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Pup isn't a fan of the snow Feb 1
- Mind blown by belly rub Jan 31
- Shopping cart hole-in-one Jan 30
- Baby dislikes "YMCA" Jan 29
- "Call your dog" challenge Jan 28
- Baby gives milk back Jan 27
- Playing the quiet game Jan 26
- Miles Davis door Jan 25
- Pup distracts dad at work Jan 24
- Wearing a mask with a baby Jan 23
- "I want potatoes" Jan 22
- Mom pretends to hate pasta Jan 21
© 2021 Castanet.net