169137
166657
Offbeat  

Big dog listens to barking bird

Big dog listens to bird

- | Story: 323764

This bird is barking up a storm in the kitchen. Dog patiently listens.

How does this story make you feel? (6 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
16.7%
Happy
16.7%
Entertained
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Awesome
66.7%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive