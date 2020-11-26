165834
162604
Offbeat  

Baby blames cat for mess

- | Story: 317480

Baby tries to blame the cat for her squeeze pack mess.

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
LOL
100.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive