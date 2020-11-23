165362
160267
Offbeat  

Squats with Grandma

- | Story: 317106

Baby thinks squats look fun, so she copies Grandma!

How does this story make you feel? (4 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
50.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
25.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
25.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive