165362
165340
Offbeat  

Labrasaurus Rex

- | Story: 316958

Dog discovers he can touch the bottom of the pool with his hind legs. Hilarious!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
100.0%
Happy
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive