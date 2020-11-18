165655
164073
Offbeat  

She shoots, she scores

- | Story: 316686

Encouraging dad tries to help his daughter score a goal, but...

 

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Surprised
0%
LOL
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive