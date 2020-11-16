Funny toddler has a tantrum over a banana.
Offbeat
Banana meltdown
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Happy pug knows it Nov 15
- Tickles and cuddles Nov 14
- Perfect landing Nov 13
- Baby tries fighting sleep Nov 12
- Baby has laugh attack Nov 11
- Dog has a change of mind Nov 10
- Thinking outside the box Nov 9
- Retriever carried up stairs Nov 8
- Kitty snatches bread Nov 7
- Duck wants dog out of pool Nov 6
- I didn't eat the chocolate Nov 5
- Dancing snake Nov 4
© 2020 Castanet.net