164899
164994
Offbeat  

Perfect landing

- | Story: 316249

Man kicks football and opens car door just in time.

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
50.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
50.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive