164896
164994
Offbeat  

Thinking outside the box

- | Story: 315844

Math question answered from outside the box. Too funny!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive