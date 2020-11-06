165260
163552
Offbeat  

Duck wants dog out of pool

- | Story: 315633

Duck tries pulling on dog's ear to get him out of the pool.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
100.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive