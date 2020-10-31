In this video, Lola, The Siberian Boston, plays a fun game of hide and seek with her owner. Lola tries her best to hide and it is a hilarious outcome.
Offbeat
Puppy loves hide and seek
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy100.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Groom is wedding ready Oct 30
- How mom puts on jeans Oct 29
- Speaker prank Oct 28
- Flexing muscles with dad Oct 27
- Baby stops crying for selfie Oct 26
- Chicken exercise wheel Oct 25
- Gagging cat looks animated Oct 24
- Wasps boxing Oct 23
- The smallest burp Oct 22
- Wanna trade dog beds? Oct 21
- Dog nodding along to music Oct 20
- Little girl tries to say "table" Oct 19
© 2020 Castanet.net