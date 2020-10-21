162805
162627
Offbeat  

Wanna trade dog beds?

- | Story: 313963

Dogs of different sizes trade dog beds.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive