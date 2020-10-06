Einstein the talking parrot is looking outside the window when his owner notices some people walking by. Einstein mistakenly identifies them as squirrels! He says, "Look at the squirrels!" This owner is quick to correct him and says, "Those are people, not squirrels!" Then Einstein process to whistle and serenade them with a tune.
Offbeat
People or squirrels
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- No thank you, mama Oct 5
- Singing along to Pavarotti Oct 4
- Puppy practices howling Oct 3
- Puppy tries to get comfy Oct 2
- Sheep discovers trampoline Oct 1
- Cat not amused by bath Sep 30
- Baby imitates dad Sep 29
- Pooch teaches toddler to sit Sep 28
- Baby says no to daddy Sep 27
- Running off with a shoe Sep 26
- Singing along to laundry Sep 25
- Cat says no to pets Sep 24
© 2020 Castanet.net