Offbeat  

People or squirrels

Einstein the talking parrot is looking outside the window when his owner notices some people walking by. Einstein mistakenly identifies them as squirrels! He says, "Look at the squirrels!" This owner is quick to correct him and says, "Those are people, not squirrels!" Then Einstein process to whistle and serenade them with a tune.

