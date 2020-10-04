163233
162766
Offbeat  

Singing along to Pavarotti

- | Story: 312414

This dog can't resist singing along to his favourite opera singer.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive