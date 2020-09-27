10°C
Sep 27
Offbeat
Baby says no to daddy
Sarah Dubetz
-
Sep 27, 2020 / 12:01 am
| Story: 311728
Baby girl says "no" when dad asks her a question.
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
100.0%
Most Recent
Cake fails
Galleries
Baking fails taken to the next level.
Golf fail
Must Watch
Man hits gold ball and it goes backwards…
David Beckham hoping to profit off beekeeping hobby by selling honey
Showbiz
David Beckham is reportedly planning to sell his own range of...
English Bulldog puppy loves his new bed
Must Watch
Chunk, a 4-month-old English Bulldog puppy, just got himself a...
My wife during pregnancy (1st Trimester) | Dude Dad
Must Watch
