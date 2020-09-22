This adorable three-year-old french bulldog was scratching himself on the couch. He wanted to take off his t-shirt but took a wrong turn and fell off. Luckily, he got up and ran around as if nothing happened.
Offbeat
Itchy dog falls off couch
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Twins do snack challenge Sep 21
- Cat doesn't like being filmed Sep 20
- Surprised baby Sep 19
- Give me spinach! Sep 18
- Baby laughing at fly swatter Sep 17
- Boxer afraid of fan Sep 16
- 5 stages of renovation Sep 15
- First time tasting lemon Sep 14
- Caught drinking coffee Sep 13
- "Boo!" Sep 12
- Hehehe bird Sep 11
- Interactive car art Sep 10
© 2020 Castanet.net