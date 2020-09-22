163024
160087
Offbeat  

Itchy dog falls off couch

- | Story: 311154

This adorable three-year-old french bulldog was scratching himself on the couch. He wanted to take off his t-shirt but took a wrong turn and fell off. Luckily, he got up and ran around as if nothing happened.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%
Typos News Tips Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive