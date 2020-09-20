163139
Offbeat  

Cat doesn't like being filmed

- | Story: 311041

Sphynx cat doesn't like being filmed while exercising.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive