162114
Offbeat  

"Boo!"

- | Story: 310370

Baby Isaac laughing hard at his silly dad.

 

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
100.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive