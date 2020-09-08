160553
Offbeat  

Who destroyed the bed?

- | Story: 309980

Boxer doesn't know who destroyed dog bed.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
100.0%

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive