162114
161730
Offbeat  

Dog demands scratches

- | Story: 309673

Adorable dog demands more scratches.

How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Thrilled
0.0%
LOL
33.3%
Awesome
33.3%
Hilarious
33.3%

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive