162114
160257
Offbeat  

Dog teaches puppy to sit

- | Story: 309551

Dog teaches puppy how to sit for treats. This puppy doesn't know "sit" yet, but his older brother has the CUTEST way of teaching him.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive