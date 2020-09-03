Deb Plafker gives her son his daily announcements during at home learning over a speaker.
Offbeat
Mom's daily announcement
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL100.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Batman did it! Sep 2
- Follow the leader Sep 1
- To eat or sleep? Aug 31
- Bernese puppy playtime Aug 30
- Baby laughing hysterically Aug 29
- The chip police Aug 28
- Dolphin bonk Aug 27
- Meagan the screaming pug Aug 26
- Caught red handed Aug 25
- Busted Aug 24
- Cat demanding pets Aug 23
- Weather map glitch Aug 22
© 2020 Castanet.net