Toddler copies dad ducking under closed gate.
Offbeat
Follow the leader
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- To eat or sleep? Aug 31
- Bernese puppy playtime Aug 30
- Baby laughing hysterically Aug 29
- The chip police Aug 28
- Dolphin bonk Aug 27
- Meagan the screaming pug Aug 26
- Caught red handed Aug 25
- Busted Aug 24
- Cat demanding pets Aug 23
- Weather map glitch Aug 22
- Dog wants his spot back Aug 21
- Treats vs. sleep Aug 20
© 2020 Castanet.net