Toddler eats while struggling to stay awake.
Offbeat
To eat or sleep?
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Hungry0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Bernese puppy playtime Aug 30
- Baby laughing hysterically Aug 29
- The chip police Aug 28
- Dolphin bonk Aug 27
- Meagan the screaming pug Aug 26
- Caught red handed Aug 25
- Busted Aug 24
- Cat demanding pets Aug 23
- Weather map glitch Aug 22
- Dog wants his spot back Aug 21
- Treats vs. sleep Aug 20
- Man asks dog for directions Aug 19
© 2020 Castanet.net