161843
159172
Offbeat  

Weather map glitch

- | Story: 308577

Weather map goes crazy on live TV, weatherman rolls with it.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
100.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


View the complete Offbeat archive